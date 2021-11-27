Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in November

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $$3.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

