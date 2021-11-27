Evedo Trading 31.2% Higher This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 41% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00231945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

