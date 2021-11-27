Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.92% of Evelo Biosciences worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EVLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

EVLO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

