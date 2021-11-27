Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.32

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $189,973.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everest has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.