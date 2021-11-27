Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.89 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $171.48 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00103942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.31 or 0.07480040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.78 or 0.99900107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,447,913 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

