EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of EVERTEC worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,291,000 after buying an additional 132,336 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,625,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $42.01 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

