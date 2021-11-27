Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.73. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 197,354 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

