Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $26.28 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,297,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,661,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

