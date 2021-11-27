Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 346,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

