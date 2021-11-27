ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $526,895.62 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $526,895.62 and approximately $1,701.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00015732 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 238.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.