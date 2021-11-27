EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Achieves $383,714.68 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $383,714.68 and $96.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.79 or 0.00359950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044807 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00233425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088685 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.