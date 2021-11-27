Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.90.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

