Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

