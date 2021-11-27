Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock worth $631,347,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

