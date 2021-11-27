Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.48. The company has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

