Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 828.6% in November

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 828.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

