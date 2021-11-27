Falcon Project (FNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $2,606.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00103144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.67 or 0.07406172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.78 or 1.00160763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

