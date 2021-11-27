Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Farmland Partners worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $388.92 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

