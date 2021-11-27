Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Fastly accounts for 4.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.10% of Fastly worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY opened at $40.53 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

