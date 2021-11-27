Fear NFTs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00064482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.17 or 0.07410504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,344.42 or 0.99285649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

