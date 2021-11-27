Feathercoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.91 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $2,391.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 124.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

