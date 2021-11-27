Feellike 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,307.70 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

