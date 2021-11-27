Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,445.10

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,445.10 ($31.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,680 ($35.01). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,601 ($33.98), with a volume of 229,790 shares.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,445.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,458.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

