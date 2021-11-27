FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of FFBW worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FFBW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FFBW by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. FFBW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

