FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.