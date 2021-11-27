FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the October 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. FIBRA Macquarie México has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.