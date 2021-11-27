Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $327.01

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.01 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 310.93 ($4.06). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 838,734 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 366.36.

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

