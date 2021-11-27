Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,220,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,721,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,440,000.

Shares of FDIS opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.