Field & Main Bank Has $11.23 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 160,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 142,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 169,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

