Filecash (FIC) Price Hits $0.0495 on Major Exchanges

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Filecash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $83,557.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00103144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.67 or 0.07406172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.78 or 1.00160763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

