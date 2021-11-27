Financial Analysis: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) versus Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Predictive Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A Predictive Oncology $1.25 million 56.13 -$25.88 million ($0.91) -1.18

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Predictive Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Predictive Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Volatility and Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Predictive Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Predictive Oncology -1,887.80% -30.71% -26.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc. engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate. The Helomics segment includes clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of AI. The Skyline segment consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales, and its TumorGenesis subsidiary is included within corporate. The Soluble segment provides services using an automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens, using additives and excipients commonly included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. The company was founded by Lawrence W. Gadbaw, Peter L. Morawetz, and Jeffrey K. Drogue on April 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

