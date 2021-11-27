Financial Comparison: Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Desktop Metal and Bodycote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 124.25 -$34.01 million N/A N/A Bodycote $767.83 million 3.24 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Bodycote has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Volatility and Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Desktop Metal and Bodycote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 4 2 0 2.14 Bodycote 1 4 3 0 2.25

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 115.81%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Bodycote.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bodycote shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bodycote beats Desktop Metal on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments. The company was founded by Arthur Bodycote in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

