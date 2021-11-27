Financial Review: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OP Bancorp pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 32.82% 15.69% 1.54% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $64.43 million 3.10 $13.13 million $1.54 8.58 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OP Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OP Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OP Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

