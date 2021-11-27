FintruX Network (FTX) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $5,703.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

