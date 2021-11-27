FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $72.35 million and $11.52 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004056 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 794,406,053 coins and its circulating supply is 368,160,284 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

