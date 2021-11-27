First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

