First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

