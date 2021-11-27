First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVOL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

