First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS remained flat at $$35.42 during trading hours on Friday. 83 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter.

