First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.