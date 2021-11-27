First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,090. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

