FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $215.15 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.76 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

