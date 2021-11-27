Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.