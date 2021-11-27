Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FMTX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 173,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

