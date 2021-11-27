Formation Fi Price Tops $0.10 (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $8.34 million and $485,032.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00105292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.23 or 0.07443553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,652.97 or 0.99776662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

