Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

