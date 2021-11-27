ForTube Hits Market Capitalization of $48.94 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $48.94 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

