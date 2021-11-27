Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.50. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 10,568 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

