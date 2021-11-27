Foundry Partners LLC Buys 8,090 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Universal Electronics worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Universal Electronics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $492.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.