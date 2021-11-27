Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AllianceBernstein worth $12,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.48. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

