Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,858 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

